This week we are talking about mustard seeds, which, interestingly enough, is a pretty common thing for Christians to talk about.
In Mark 4:26-34, Jesus tells us that the kingdom of God is like mustard seeds spread in a field.
Often I think we assume Jesus is saying we are like the mustard seed, small in size but able to grow into a big old tree. But Jesus can also be comparing us to soil, soil that needs to be tended in order to grow God’s love?
I think the role we take in the story reflects where we are in the world and in our lives.
When I look at the churches I serve I see us as being fresh soil ready to grow something new. I feel that in a lot of ways we all have been given a fresh start. We have been through a global pandemic, we are reconnecting with our friends and communities and we are assessing the things that are important to us in our lives.
This is an opportunity for us to grow something new and I feel that the role of the church in this new story is to grow those mustard seeds of God’s love.
When the church is made of good soil, the message of the church is love, but if the church only has bad soil, well, you get weeds.
The church grows what we put into it, and if we don’t give it love we cannot expect our churches to grow love.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
