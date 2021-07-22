Change should not be a hard subject to bring up in church, but it is. People of faith cherish the ways in which we connect with God, and we try to pass on those cherished memories to those we love.
We often forget that apostles like Paul spent their entire ministry doing things that had never been done before. For them Christianity was the new thing, and by bringing the message of Jesus to folks outside of the Jewish tradition, the Apostles invited entire communities to start something strange and different.
In Ephesians 2:11-2, Paul talks to one of those communities, reminding them of the ways in which they had been told they did not belong. Because they were gentiles, they had been told that they had no right to or agency in a relationship with God. For them, Christianity opened a door to God’s love.
Paul tells us to abolish the old commandments (Ephesians 2:15), and to focus our attention on finding the peace of God. (Ephesians 2:17)
These are the words Jesus himself used when he spoke out against the priests of the temple. If we are too focused on the way things have been, how can we build a new world? How can we become a new and better humanity?
For those who say they are followers of Jesus, I would challenge you to prayerfully practice finding God in things that are different and new. We can find love with LGBTQ+ communities, with communities of color, Asian and Pacific Island communities, or those who live with disabilities or struggle with poverty. Let us learn how folks who experience the world differently, differently share the love of God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
