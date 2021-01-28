God is for everyone, and no matter who you are, you can be a part of God’s family.
This is the message we get this week in Mark 1:14-20, and it is the message of the book of Jonah.
In Mark we see Jesus choosing his closest disciples, not from the families of kings, but fishermen, ordinary folk. These are the people who Jesus builds a movement with. Also, in Jonah we see the people of Nineveh, the capital of the Assyrian empire, repent for centuries of bloody conquest and then be forgiven by God.
Why would God choose fishermen and foreign empires to be a part of God’s family? Because the word of God is for everyone.
Too often we assume that God only wants to speak to a select group of us, but Jesus tells us this is untrue.
Why do we exclude people from God? If we want a world of peace shouldn’t we be helping everyone who will listen learn about God’s love?
We are living in times where the voice of love needs to be heard, and that means we need to reach out even to those we feel God has abandoned. The message of Christ is pretty clear on this one: God abandons no one, we all have a place in God’s heart, and the rest of us need to learn to accept and aid in this truth.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.