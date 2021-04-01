In year 33 as Jesus rode through the gates of Jerusalem on the back of a mule, he was not doing so as a happy camper, nor did he plan on sprucing up Passover by giving the people of Israel a snazzy new Messiah. Nope! Jesus was tired, dirty and ticked off. He had just been through a rough year of being chased out of villages, accused of heresies and practicing evil magic, and being told he was upending the “delicate social order of Israel” — he had been through the works.
But he came to Jerusalem because, despite all this, he knew God’s love is for everyone, and for too long the powers that were rooted in the holy city had used their position to rob people of that love.
Palm Sunday, which was last Sunday, is not just about Jesus; it is also about all the people that helped Jesus get to Jerusalem.
In Mark 11, we are told about the man who lent Jesus a mule to ride, and the people who laid down coats and palms before him as he entered the city. Thousands of people had come to be a part of Jesus’s movement, and the palms on Palm Sunday represent each of us, and all the little things we do to help Jesus come to our lives.
When we do our best to help God’s love get into the world, we are laying a palm down before Jesus, and allowing God to enter through the gates of Jerusalem.
What have we done this last year to help Jesus through the gates?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
