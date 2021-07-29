This week we talk about the feeding of the five thousand, according to John 6:1-21. This is one of those mind-bending miracles in the Gospels. Jesus needs to feed 5,000 people; he has five loaves of bread and some fish; how does he feed everyone? Well, the answer is not with five loaves of bread and some fish. When he passed those loaves around, somehow everyone was fed, and they got more back than they had given. How did he do it? I think Jesus would tell us the answer is through the mind-bending love of God.
I feel the point of this story is to stretch our imagination. People in the modern world don’t always seem comfortable when confronted with the unknown. We should figure out the truth of the world, but we also have a habit of not believing a thing until seeing it, and this is what Jesus wants us to move beyond.
I feel Jesus wants us to know that God’s love goes beyond our ability to imagine. Nothing can overcome the love of God, not a crowd of 5,000, not billionaires, trillionaires, emperors or kings, governments or insurgencies. We may not know how love will win, but we can have faith it will.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
