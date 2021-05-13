This week we will celebrate Mother’s Day, and we will also be talking about what it means to be a friend to God.
In John 15:9-17, Jesus tells us that through the love of God we enter into a different type of relationship with God than we are normally used to. Jesus tells us we are not God’s servants, in many ways he even implies that we are not contractually obligated to God in any way; the only obligation that we have to God is through love.
But what does that mean? If God is our friend, God is not going to force us to do stuff.
Jesus tells us that if we love God we will listen to God, not because we have to but because we want to, and if we are listening to God we will do what God asks us to do. As God’s friend, God asks us to love one another and to be friends to each other.
Jesus tells us this is how love works. When we have friends in need we have the option to refuse, to step away and not be a loving friend, but that is also not being a friend to God. We also have the option to be there for our friends by putting in the work needed to be there when others need you.
Are we really trying to do what it takes to be a good friend to others and to God? Jesus believed that if we just learn to realize that God is a friend to us, then we would choose to be a friend to God too.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
