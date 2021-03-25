I sometimes get asked, “What’s with this family of God stuff? Are we God’s family or are we God’s servants, because it seems like there is a clear difference between the two.” This question gets brought up this week in our readings from Hebrews 5:5-10 and John 12:20-33. Paul often says we are the children of God, a part of God’s family, but in Hebrews he also says that to follow Jesus is to learn obedience in the same way that Jesus was obedient to God.
This may seem a bit contradictory to us living in 2021 because obedience probably is not a word we would apply to our children. But in the time of Christ, being part of a family meant that one was born into a community that they had a responsibility to serve and look after.
In a first-century family the expectation was that parents relied upon their children to do what they could not, that child then trusted their parent to guide them and the parent trusted that child to learn, grow and eventually take on their role and look out for them. In short, back then your children were your retirement plan.
This Sunday we will be talking about the differences between servant and family and we will explore what it means to us today to be a part of God’s family.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
