This Sunday we will be going back to the Hebrew Bible and 1 Samuel, where we will learn how doing the right thing is not always about doing what is beneficial for us.
Samuel shows us this when God tells him to share some bad news with his mentor, Eli. Even though Samuel is afraid to share God’s words with Eli, he chooses to do what God asks of him, and understanding this, Eli accepts what God has to say.
Sometimes doing the right thing is hard because it means we have to give something up for God. Samuel thought he might be punished when he told Eli the truth about what God said, but he gave that fear to God and did what he knew to be right.
In following God, we too should do our best to do what is right, even if that makes people upset, or even if we need to give things up.
1 Corinthians 6 tells us that God made us to do God’s good work on earth. So we should try our best to be true to God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.