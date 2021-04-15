How does changing church language to include eggs and bunnies help us talk about a guy who was executed on a cross? We do this because, ultimately, faith in a God of love is about community and bringing people from various backgrounds and understandings together. In order to do this, the church has changed the way it does things to be more inclusive.
This week we will read Acts 4:32-35, and learn about how the followers of Jesus came together after Jesus ascended to heaven, and 1 John 1:1-2:2, which is an early invitation to share in the love that Christ says should be a part of all communities.
As we look back on the early Christian church, I think we should remember that it was a thing of its time that spoke to the needs of the community of its time. A part of what made the early church so special was that it communicated with people so well; speaking out against injustice and violence, and letting folks know about the need for love in our lives.
This is a lesson we can learn from in our modern church, which I feel often forgets that the church of yesterday should not be the church of today. The church needs to change and it needs to grow so that it can stay in communication with the people of our time.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
