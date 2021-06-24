Today I engaged in my nearly daily ritual of going to the gas station to get a cup of coffee.
After a year of being safe I am struggling to adjust to this new reality. Today, I intentionally went into the station without my mask on, got my coffee and when I got back to my car and saw myself in the window there was the mask stuck to my face like one of the alien face huggers from the movie “Aliens.” I had habitually put it on and wore it without even noticing.
It occurs to me that the masks I have worn through this pandemic have been a sort of refuge for me. They have made me feel safe through a year where my health was always going to be in doubt. Now that I don’t need that refuge anymore I struggle to leave it behind, to the point where I run back to it without even noticing.
For many, God is a refuge; a place to go when the world overwhelms you. In Mark 4:35-41 Jesus tells his disciples to take refuge in faith. That when you are surrounded by storms, literally in their case, you can trust God to help you walk on water.
I feel that finding refuge has taken on new meaning for us all in these past few years, and we all have struggled to adjust, not just to accepting our own need for refuge, but that we also need to help others in finding refuge too.
— Devon Thomas
