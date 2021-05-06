For Christians, one of our major struggles is to be a good caretaker to the world God placed us in and to each other. In John 15:1-8, Jesus tells us a parable about how God is like a vine grower and we are like vines. Jesus tells us it is God’s intention to nurture us and to look out for us so that we can bear good fruit. More than that, it is God’s intention that we be the best vines we can be.
With that in mind Jesus tells us we should look to ourselves to bear good fruit for the world. Through this parable, Jesus is telling us that through God we have a means to become the best people we can be, but again, there is more to that. Jesus also calls us to recognize how vines are interconnected. Just as we are like branches to Jesus’ vine, we should think of how others can branch from us.
This is where Acts 8:26-40 speaks to us through the story of Philip the Evangelist and the eunuch from Ethiopia.
The story is how a powerful Ethiopian dignitary was so impressed by Philip that he became a Christian and brought the faith to his country in Africa.
Philip served as a good example to the Ethiopian dignitary, who was also a eunuch, and because Philip was the best person he could be, he inspired the dignitary to do the same.
This is the message of the vine. When we are the best people we can be, we help others do the same, and so as Christians we need to be asking ourselves, are we setting a good example for others?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
