This week we talk about how God asks us to use power to heal the world in Luke 6:17-26, where Jesus tells us that the poor will find blessing in the realm of heaven and the rich will find woe.
I feel people take this reading as an indication that Jesus has a problem with rich folks, but I think Jesus’ problem with the rich is not that they have wealth, but that Jesus recognizes money in our world equals power.
Jesus recognizes that for the kingdom of God to come to us, power disparities need to be balanced. This means some of us will need to bless others with our power, while others will receive those blessings, and it is through sharing power that we can use it more responsibly.
It is for this reason that I suggest an alternative approach to reading this gospel. Jesus tells us, “But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation.” I would say that this is less of a condemnation than it is a challenge.
Jesus challenges us who have power to walk the path of woe and become the blessers who heal the world. It is by giving our power to those who need it more than us we allow for all people to find a place in the realm of God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
