This week is Palm Sunday, a day to celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. His entry into Jerusalem was a form of social protest, a criticism about power and how it should be used.
Matthew 21:5 tells us, “Look, your king is coming to you, humble, and mounted on a donkey, and on a colt, the foal of a donkey.”
Jesus was proclaiming himself Messiah and King, but he was also telling us that power needs to be humble, and it needs to be of work, like a mule, for all people, not just those in close proximity to it.
Palm Sunday is a day where we remember Jesus gathering a movement in Jerusalem that thumbed its nose at the established order of things, and let the whole world know that it could do better.
Sisters and brothers, we can do better. As we hear about the losses in Nashville due to another school shooting, as we continue to struggle with climate change, wealth inequality, health inequality and racial, gender and LGBTQ inequalities, we need to know that Jesus tells us about a reality where inequality and hate does not exist, and love unites and sustains us all.
