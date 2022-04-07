Jesus consistently tells us that sharing is caring. A week before Jesus goes to Jerusalem, Jesus has dinner with Lazarus and his sisters, Mary and Martha. Mary honors Jesus by anointing his feet with nard oil, but as she does this, Judas points out that she could have sold the oil for a hefty sum and donated that to the poor, and while Judas makes a good point, Mary’s actions demonstrated an important example of understanding and emotional sharing.
Many of us are taught to be close lipped about our feelings, and this is very true in the Congregational church where many see themselves more as helpers than as people who need help. We do not like it when people see us in a vulnerable state and refuse help when it is offered. However, we see Mary understood that before Jesus went to Jerusalem, he might have needed help from a friend.
We are told in the gospel that the oil Mary used was reserved for funerals, so in anointing his feet she was not just honoring her friend, she was showing that she had been listening to him and understood he was preparing to go to Jerusalem and preparing himself to die. She was sharing his emotional burden and I think this act of sharing is something we should learn from.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.