This week is Transfiguration Sunday, a time Christians reflect on the transformational power of Christ.
Matthew tells us about how Jesus traveled up a mountain to meet Moses and Elijah. The gospel tells us that God then told the disciples that Jesus was blessed.
I believe that the power of love can change a person to be better — this is what Lent is about.
Many Christians greet Lent with apprehension, because it is customary to sacrifice something during the Lenten season. Lent is about encouragement. It’s when Christians work to be the type of people God needs. Lent is a time for self-improvement — more of a gift than a sacrifice.
Christ was not alone while he tried to help the world. We are not alone either. We have friends like Jesus’ disciples, mentors like Moses and Elijah and a loving God who is here to help us to be the loving people the world desperately needs. Ultimately, the Christian mission is a social one.
We are living in a world where we are constantly told to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, and while that is to be admired, we should also remember that we are a lot less powerful than when we work for change together.
