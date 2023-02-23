This week is Transfiguration Sunday, a time Christians reflect on the transformational power of Christ.

Matthew tells us about how Jesus traveled up a mountain to meet Moses and Elijah. The gospel tells us that God then told the disciples that Jesus was blessed.

