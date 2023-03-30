This week we read from John 11:1-45, the story about Jesus raising his friend Lazarus from the dead. This story is not really about Lazarus, but about his sisters, Mary and Martha.
We live in a society where independence is celebrated. We value the rugged individual who can make it on their own. However, the gospel tells us even though individuality can be impressive, none of us is truly independent.
This is shown to us through Lazarus’ death and how Mary confronts Jesus when she tells him that had he been with them, her brother would not have died. She and her sister were unmarried women living in their brother’s household. Just by being alive, he was able to protect certain liberties and freedoms that both Mary and Martha would not normally have in a male-dominated society.
By healing Lazarus, Jesus restored the ecosystem that was supported by his love. This is intended to highlight loving connections. Connections of love allow us to survive in a world that is not always kind to God’s children.
