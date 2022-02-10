This week we explore that feeling of uncertainty I am sure we all have been wrestling with these past few years. There is a certain type of deception that comes with certainty, whereas learning to accept being uncertain can help us be more honest. This seems to be the case with religious faith today.
The Apostle Paul is a good example of someone who felt very certain in his faith. In 1 Corinthians 15:10 the apostle writes, “But by the grace of God I am what I am, and God’s grace toward me has not been in vain. On the contrary, I worked harder than any of them — though it was not I, but the grace of God that is with me.”
Faith in America is filled to the brim with folks who say they are certain about what God wants us to do in the world. They tell us that they have the 10-point plans God wants us to follow to get into heaven, but I feel that responsible people of faith need to always question that type of certainty. Is that certainty the will of God, or is it the desire of people who are unable to cope with an uncertain world?
It is through Jesus we see how God does want us to make this world a more loving place.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.