At Easter we are reminded that the story of Christianity is more than just the story of Jesus. It is a time where we turn the page in the story and see ourselves in it. We may not be the messianic saviors that Jesus was, but as the story starts to focus on Jesus’ apostles, we see that Christianity is all about finding the best inside of imperfect people.
That was the case with Peter, who after denying Jesus three times to escape an angry mob in Jerusalem, meets Jesus again, and is given another chance to live into Christ’s love. The story of Peter teaches us that there is darkness in every human heart. That darkness can be hatred, fear or greed, but Jesus approaches these imperfections as if they are an illness that can be healed.
Over the last few weeks in Vermont, we have seen a rise in violence against the LGBTQ community. I find this distressing and do not feel this violence reflects the true nature of Vermont. I also saw this type of violence after the death of George Floyd, when our neighbors stood up to protest racial injustice. This was followed by some very uncharacteristic acts of violence against them. For me the only way I can process these things is through forgiveness and healing.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
