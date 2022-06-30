This week we are walking down the road to Jerusalem, at least part of the way, as we reflect upon the things that keep us from wanting to follow Jesus. Our reading was from Luke 9:51-62 as Jesus travels to his final confrontation in Jerusalem.
The message of the Gospel this week is that to get anything done in this world, you need to be able to commit to it. After being rejected many times, Jesus tells his disciples, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for the kingdom of God.” This was a bit of an angry statement, but true; if we are unwilling to fight for change, change will never come.
The lesson stings this week with the revocation of Roe v. Wade. Millions of women, many of whom have been fighting to keep abortion legal in this country, are now living in states where they no longer have access to health care.
Many politicians say that abortion is on the ballot in the coming midterm elections, but that is wrong. Abortion was on the ballot in the 2016 elections, which saw a historic lack of participation. That is not to say that liberals and progressives only have themselves to blame for this mess. Anti-abortion activists have been committed and dogged in their pursuit of this type of change and it has paid off with deadly cost.
Many have said that Jesus would approve of the Supreme Court’s ruling this past week. I am not so sure. I feel Jesus would be saddened that in a nation where we already are not doing enough to look after women, we have now taken one of the few options women have to control their lives and decide if they want to be pregnant.
Jesus calls us to support one another down the road of change, but we cannot lend that support if we are not willing to work for that change. Those of us who want to give women the right to choose again need to get back on the path with them. We need to get involved and lend them our power in whatever form that comes if we want to help change this world for the better. Because if we leave love alone on the path, nothing will ever get done.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.