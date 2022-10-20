In Luke 18:1-8, Jesus tells the story of a judge who does not have respect for God or anyone else. This judge is pestered by a widow endlessly to deliver justice in her case. After a while, tired of having to deal with this widow, he gives her the justice she wants. Jesus says this is a victory, because even though we live in an unjust world, if we have the faith to keep pushing for justice, eventually it will win out.
This was the motivation behind Jesus’s ministry, it is also the motivation behind many of the nonviolent protest movements we have seen by advocates like Gandhi or Dr. Martin Luther King. Justice may be hard to come by, but if we have faith in a higher power of love, that can give us the strength to be a pain in the butt to injustice in the world.
The justice God wants for the world is rooted in love, but what people see as justice is not always just.
Justice through faith does not have room for human bias. It is meant to be administered with love, and so as we seek justice in our society we should be asking, what type of justice are we trying to bring into the world?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
