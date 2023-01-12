On the first day of Epiphany, we ask ourselves “what does the light of Christ show us?”
Epiphany is all about new understanding and recognizing that the life and ministry of Jesus were meant to lead us to new places, new people and new ways of seeing the world.
The fundamental message of Epiphany is that we have a lot to learn about God, about Jesus and about how to treat each other. When we are willing to accept our own ignorance in matters of God and the world, we may grow in understanding.
Admitting ignorance is not an easy thing for us to do. There is security in thinking you know it all, there is certainty in feeling you are right and admitting ignorance sacrifices those false securities to God.
As we go into a new year, we are also presented with opportunities to look around the world. The light of Christ can show us both beautiful and terrible truths. However, we are useless to God if we are ignorant of the truth.
It is during Epiphany that followers of Jesus Christ affirm that blind faith is not faith at all.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
