This week we follow Jesus to Gerasenes where he heals a man troubled by demons. It is here that we are taught a lesson in how people value others and how that plays into biblical law and our relationship with God. Are we bound by the law or are we bound by faith?
So, let’s talk a bit about Luke 8:26-39, where Jesus meets a troubled man from Gerasenes. This man was possessed by demons, and we are told that when things were particularly bad with him, he would be chained up and kept under guard. I find this to be a haunting depiction of how we treat mental illness today, and I feel it would be right for us to assume that this possessed man was suffering from some type of mental illness.
When we struggle to act on issues like gun control, or when we punish people in ways that are disproportionate to the crimes they commit, or box people with mental illness away in hospital wards or rehab facilities instead of addressing their needs, I wonder if perhaps we are truly following the law of God?
Are we listening to the law as it is intended and using it to help us faithfully look out for each other?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
