This week we will talk about eternal life from a Christian point of view. It goes without saying that the idea of eternal life, and heaven, and raising folks from the dead is something we Christians like to talk about a lot. However, it’s worth asking if the ways in which we use the belief in an eternal life is helpful or harmful.
In John 10:22-30, Jesus tells us that he will give eternal life to those who follow him, but what does he mean by that? So, then what is eternal life? My guess would be love.
I feel that love is greater than our lived lives. The love we share with one another lives on even after we pass on from this earth. This is a part of what makes parting with those we love so hard; the person who gave us that love is not there, but their love remains in our hearts when we pass on legacies of love.
During Easter we remember the time that Jesus passed on his love. Jesus did not take all his love with him when he ascended to heaven, he left it with us, and that love is still in the world.
I feel Jesus’ love is eternal. By living Jesus’s example, it is my hope that I can love others the way that he did, and to pass on a love that will never die.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
