This week Jesus talks to us about the things in life that do and do not last. Luke 21:5-19 is also known as Jesus’ little apocalypse, with the famous line being “nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; there will be great earthquakes, and in various places famines and plagues; and there will be dreadful portents and great signs from heaven.”
Jesus closes with, “by your endurance you will gain your souls.”
Jesus isn’t telling us anything we don’t already know; he simply wants us to know that our dysfunctional world needs loving and persistent people to properly function.
We can apply Jesus’ larger message on a smaller scale. What are the hectic things in our everyday lives, and how can we ground ourselves in love?
I just lost an election to the Vermont House. I’m super competitive, so losing is not something I enjoy.
Although I am sad to lose an opportunity, I also recognize that I got to know my community through the process of campaigning. I’ve made new friends and created important connections of love that will help me improve my life and serve my community.
Jesus tells us that the world is not always going to be nice but that is how the world is for now. The world can be fixed. If we use love as a tool, it will stick with us for the long run.
— Devon Thomas
