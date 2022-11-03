When Jesus went to Jericho supporters of Jesus lined the streets as he entered the city. Zacchaeus was a tax collector, a man of short stature, so to see Jesus pass he had to climb a sycamore to see over the crowd.
This is when Jesus called to Zacchaeus to invite him for dinner.
Many were upset that Jesus would eat with a tax collector, who everyone said was a sinner. In having dinner with Zacchaeus, Jesus wanted the people of Jericho to see that often it is our own prejudice and inability to forgive that keeps us from sharing God’s love where it is needed most.
In many ways modern religion cherishes form over substance.
We need to be able to see when our traditions are hurting our neighbors, if traditional Christian values are harming the poor, people of color, the LGBTQ community or others we label sinners without good cause or reason, then Jesus tells us that it is our traditions we need to change. That is because the first law God wants us to follow is God’s law to bring love into this world.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
