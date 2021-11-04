This last week one of my churches received a call from a community member asking for a little financial help, and my pastor job turned into one of investigator as I tried to learn who it was we were helping.
This week we will be reading from Ruth 1:1-18. Ruth, probably more than any other book of the Bible, speaks to just how easy it was, and still is, for a woman to slip through the cracks of society’s social safety net.
I did end up confirming that the community member calling us was a member of our town, they were just not a member we knew at the church. We were truly blessed that this person chose to reach out to us, because now we do know them. Still, I would never place the responsibility of making one’s voice heard in the hands of those who are struggling, because often when we are suffering, we are unable to speak up.
The story of Ruth is intended to help us see what it is like when a person becomes invisible to others, and the institution of church is particularly important in this process because we are tasked to go out and share the ties that bind, and to build new friendships and relationships that make it so no one is invisible, and all may receive the love of their community and the love of God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
