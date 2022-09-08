This week we address sacrifice, particularly things we need to let go of to follow a path of love.
In Luke 14:25-33, Jesus tells his followers they need to abandon their possessions to follow him. I feel this is something we struggle to understand. When Jesus tells us to give up all our possessions, is he telling us to sell all our stuff and become hermits? Perhaps Jesus is telling us we need to use everything we have in our mission to follow him and be more loving people.
Jesus tells us those who do not hate father, mother, brother, sister, wife, children or neighbors, probably are not being honest about themselves. There are always things we do that elevate us, but harm others, and these things can be important to us.
Perhaps you own three homes, but your community is suffering a housing crisis. The temptation may be to rent out your homes to the highest bidder, but that could hurt families struggling to find a place to live. Having tenants is a relationship that is not always positive, but it is these relationships that Jesus is telling us make sacrifice for.
Jesus is telling us to make the sacrifice of putting love first, because let’s face it, that is a sacrifice.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
