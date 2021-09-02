This week we hold our annual baptismal service, and it is a blessing to be back by the river.
The story in John 3:1-16 is where Jesus tells Nicodemus about being born again.
When Christians talk about baptism we are talking about entering into a relationship with God. We are hitching our wagons to God, getting on God’s rollercoaster or letting God’s love take the wheel of where our life will go. That is not to say we have no control or influence in what’s going on, but it is a recognition that when love is your guiding light, it often takes you to places you never would have seen yourself going.
When Jesus tells Nicodemus that to accept God is to be born again, I think we need to listen closely to what Jesus is saying. He is not saying that we are restarting our lives, but rather he is encouraging us to rededicate ourselves away from living selfishly and into living lovingly.
Baptism is the individual decision we make to be a part of a family guided by God’s love.
As we rededicate ourselves and baptize ourselves into the love of God this week, let us reflect on the leap of faith that Baptism is. To be a part of a community that will love each other, even when love is scary and unknown.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
