This week is Transfiguration Sunday, which is a time of transition from the season of Epiphany, where we look critically at the world, to Lent, where we look critically upon ourselves.
During this time Christians challenge themselves to make positive changes in their lives, and I think it is important for us to understand that the man we follow in faith, Jesus, also had to challenge himself to be the Messiah that he became. Jesus was a human being too, and so living into his God-given mission was not a walk in the park. He had to push himself.
Lent is about setting aside time to reflect upon who we are and who we need to be to best serve God. Jesus did this by hiking up a mountain with friends, conversing with mentors and eventually finding a way to prepare himself for the mission God had for him in Jerusalem. All Christians need this type of time to reflect and adapt to an ever-changing world.
This week my heart goes out to the people of Ukraine as it defends itself from an unprovoked Russian invasion. We in America should ask ourselves what we can do to help our communities fight the type of misinformation, greed and hate that tears people apart the way Putin does.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
