This Sunday we will talk about fighting for God, which I feel is rightly a controversial topic when we look at all the wrong ways we fight through the excuse of God.
I feel, as a Christian, that if we are honest in rooting our vision of God through Christ, we need to recognize how God calls us to love.
Joshua 24:1-2a, 14-18 speaks about fighting for God with violence, as Joshua forcefully invaded the land of Canaan, exterminating its inhabitants and claiming the land for “God’s people.”
I do not think this is a Christ-centered view of the biblical message, and I will go on to say I don’t think that message is rooted in modern Judaism either.
Violence is a part of our world, this is not something the gospel ignores, but it is not a part of God’s love. In many ways fighting for God’s love is a fight against the violence of the world by standing strong in Christ’s peaceful example.
If we look at the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, we need to recognize that they say they are doing that in the name of the same God we worship here in our church. But would the God we know call us to oppress women, or to execute folks who spoke out for a free and democratic society?
Do we cause harm within our church? Examine the way in which other congregations conduct themselves and compare that to our own. Where others harm, we should heal and where we harm, we should learn from the healing example of others. This is how we fight for God.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
