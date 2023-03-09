This week we get to talk about God’s grace and its relation to our faith. In Romans 4:1-5, 13-17, Paul tells his followers that we are not saved through our works, but by our faith.
This has been translated as meaning that the work we do on earth is meaningless. I think that way of thinking misses the point of this passage.
In John 3:1-17, Jesus tells his friend Nicodemus that faith is like the wind, we don’t know where it is blowing but we are stuck along for the ride. What Jesus means is that faith is our ability to trust in what God wants.
Paul tells his congregations that if we have true faith in God, then that faith will guide our actions. People of faith work for the common good of the world because we know God wishes good for the world. If we are doing good work because we are afraid of God — or because we are expecting a reward — then that misses the point. We are not always rewarded for doing good in this world. The reward God gives us is the understanding that we are a part of something greater, a movement that wishes to transform the world through love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.