This week we talked about the Spirit of God, particularly baptism and why people do it?
In John 3:1-16 Jesus tells us about what it means to be born into the Spirit of God. He says that those who follow God are born again with water and the spirit, and so, like good followers of Jesus, for thousands of years Christians have baptized people with water and argued about the spirit.
I feel true baptism comes from the spirit, and not by having some dude sprinkle water on your head. We all have a relationship with God, but we do not all use that relationship in a way that can help us grow in love. I also feel we need to recognize that many Christians do not use baptism in the loving way Jesus intended.
Baptism should not be coerced from us out of fear of damnation, nor should we be assuming that getting baptized makes all our mistakes go away.
Being born again, for me, means accepting the work that comes from remaking yourself into a person guided by love.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
