This week is going to be rooted in Matthew 5:21-37.
“If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away; it is better for you to lose one of your members than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away; it is better for you to lose one of your members than for your whole body to go into hell.”
A part of what makes these words so difficult to process is that they come from Jesus. He was trying to make a point about how many who say they are following God’s law are using bad laws to get around God’s will.
In the time of Jesus, the religious authorities in Israel interpreted the laws of God in a way that were highly advantageous to themselves, the wealthy and the ruling class. Because these laws were said to be the will of God, people assumed that the way people were being mistreated was something that God was OK with.
It is important for Christians of faith to understand that following Jesus is about following the will of God. If there are things keeping us from honoring the intention of God’s love, then Jesus tells us it is better to throw them away.
