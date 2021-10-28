“Why does God allow suffering?” This is an important question I am often asked as a pastor.
From Job 42:1-6, 10-1, which is the passage where God heals Job and gives him back all of his stuff. I have always read this passage tongue in cheek, especially when God gives Job a new batch of children to “replace” his old ones, because God is the one who caused Job’s suffering to begin with.
While I do understand that the authors of Job are trying to answer why there is suffering in the world, I do not think a God of love would ever want to be a God of suffering, and this is often where I turn to Jesus as my guide.
The church needs to stop assuming God will torture the sin out of us. Jesus himself said those who take up the sword will parish by the sword (Matthew 26:52) rather let us allow love to be genuine. The Judeo-Christian understanding of love grew a lot between the writing of Job and the ministry of Jesus, and I think that as the inheritors of that tradition of love we need to let it continue.
Too often followers of Christ fall back on the trope that all suffering must be a part of some master plan. I see the comfort in that line of thinking, but I do not feel that is true. I believe suffering exists in the world because the world is at odds with God’s love and it is only once we accept God’s love fully, that the suffering will stop.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
