This week we talk about division, which is an understandably divisive subject. In Luke 12:49-56, Jesus tells us that he has come to us to bring division. He tells us that we will be divided “Father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.”
We need to remember that Jesus was never a person who shied away from conflict. He was not violent, but he always was willing to stand up and fight against injustice. Jesus’ ministry in this way was intended to be divisive, to root out the systems, beliefs and ideologies of injustice that keep our hearts turned away from a loving God.
In a way Jesus is encouraging us to have tough conversations. It is normal to shy away from disharmonious conversation, but sometimes disunity is better than unity. There are also times in where we need to share the truth, because living under a lie is too hard, and it is only through sharing the truth that we can move forward. This is the conflict that Jesus is talking about.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
