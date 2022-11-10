This week we look at Luke’s account of Jesus’ ministry in Jerusalem, when a group of Sadducees attempt to trick him. Knowing that Jesus believed in life after death, they posed a question about marriage.
Of seven brothers, the Sadducees said, each brother married the same woman but died before producing children. Eventually, the woman also died. In resurrection, they asked, whose wife will the woman be? (Luke 20:29-33).
Jesus’ answer is that the relationships we have in life are important, but our relationship with God is more important. In this example, Jesus feels that a marriage is rooted in the law of love, not the law of Earth. God’s law of love can accommodate life’s messes, unlike the laws of Earth. No law can violate God’s love or the love you share with others.
On a related topic, should LGBTQ and transgender people be able to participate in the church? I feel Jesus would say yes.
Why are so many people upset about including LGBTQ siblings? Jesus repeatedly tells us that the law of love comes before other laws. It is not God’s law if we use the law to exclude others or deny love.
We should try to model our love upon the love of God, and not this imperfect world we live in.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
