The week leading up to Palm Sunday, I will be out of church with my wife having a baby. Still, I want to leave you with a few thoughts about what Palm Sunday means to me, at least this year. (Update: Rev. Thomas and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed Jackson to their family on April 9.)
This week my reading comes from Luke 19:28-40, where Jesus sends his disciples to retrieve a colt, donkey or mule, to help him enter Jerusalem.
As Jesus got closer to the city, people gathered around him, laid their coats at the feet of his donkey and put palms before him. All this ruckus got the attention of the Pharisees, who told Jesus to send his followers away. Jesus said to them, “I tell you, if these were silent, the stones would shout out.”
That sums up what Holy Week is all about. It reminds us that Christianity is supposed to be a faith at work. Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday, is meant to remind us that Christian faith is about looking out for each other, not just serving ourselves or a religion. It is about giving voice to the needs of all people, and when we forget to listen to the needs of others, we are forgetting about how God loves us.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
