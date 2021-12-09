As I write, it is the second week of Advent, which is also the second week of hype building for Christmas. It is during this second week that Christians all over the world reflect upon the gifts of peace that Christ gives us.
This week we read from Paul’s letter to the Philippians, which is a passage about sharing Christ’s peace. Paul writes to his friends, “This is my prayer, that your love may overflow more and more with knowledge and full insight to help you to determine what is best, so that in the day of Christ you may be pure and blameless.” It would also be good to note that Paul was writing these words while sitting in a prison cell.
I think sitting in prison made Paul very aware of what a life without love looks like. Peace, from a Christian point of view, cannot exist without love, because peace is about how we behave toward each other. Do we treat each other with love, or not?
Peace is something we earn through love, and so I hope that all of you have a gift of peace you can share this holiday season.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
