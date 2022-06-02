The path toward understanding the wisdom of God is one we need to walk together.
We need to recognize that not all of us have the same type of understanding of God’s wisdom as Jesus did, and many of us struggle to understand in different ways.
The recent shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo are symptoms of a society that does not understand the wisdom of God, and probably does not want to, because let’s face it, if we were truly to see ourselves through the eyes of God, we would see all the ways we fail to live into God’s call. That truth, for many, is more difficult to live with than the ignorance the world often keeps us in.
It is for that reason that Apostles like Paul ask us to be courageous in our faith and to try to look at the world through the lens of folks like Jesus, who understood God’s will for us and saw just how flawed we truly are. Looking through that lens is not pretty, because humanity is in a sorry state, but when we see our problems, we are then able to fix them.
We must remember that Jesus saw us through the eyes of God, and still he forgave us.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
