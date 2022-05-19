This week at church we will be talking about us. The people who take up the call of Jesus to bring love to the world. Some call us apostles, others call us saints. These are not often words we use to describe ourselves, but I feel it is important to understand that these titles are not meant to elevate individuals from among us, rather they are meant to point out the individual and communal importance of everyone who chooses to follow the example of Jesus.
I emphasize example because often I feel we mistake following Jesus with doing exactly as he did. That’s wrong, at least from my perspective; rather we are called to try and live into the spirit of Jesus. To recognize that we are different from him, but still devoted to the same mission.
We are the continuing story of Jesus and that is important for us to understand if we are to be effective representatives of Jesus’s love in the world today.
In many ways Christians are becoming more exclusive, and less empathetic to the suffering of our sisters and brothers. We latch onto absolute statements like “right to life” and forget that we also need to treat life as sacred. We tell people we love them and in the same breath reject them because of their gender, race or identity. We offer prayers to the suffering with one hand and with the other we rob the suffering of what they need to survive. We seem to forget that we have a responsibility to define what Christian means every day, because we are the ones who represent Jesus in the world we live in.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
