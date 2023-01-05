During our Christmas Eve service, I made the offhand comment that Christmas is not about forgetting the dark places of the world, rather, it is a time to focus on the good things the world has to offer. This week, we take a moment to examine the dark side as shared in Matthew 2:13-23.
After Herod learned that the wise men deceived Jesus and left Israel without giving up his location, King Herod sent his soldiers into Israel to slay every infant child they could find, to eliminate any threat to the throne.
Warned of this danger, an angel told Joseph and Mary to flee to Egypt with Jesus.
Matthew casts a shadow of darkness, on the backdrop of Jesus’ birth — serving as a reminder that even though our world is capable of wondrous acts of love but also capable of violence and cruelty.
We must be able to see where the darkness is to do the work of Christ. If we forget the tragedies of the world, such as our sisters and brothers who are struggling through this snowstorm in Buffalo and here in Vermont, if we forget the people of Ukraine, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia — if we forget that there is suffering in the world, we lose the drive address it.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.