I have just recovered from a nasty flu. I will certainly admit that during my day stuck in bed I asked God why this had to happen to me now? As I reflect, I wonder if somewhere in my heart I really needed God to answer it for me, or if thinking there was an answer to my random illness was a comfort in itself?
If there is anything I have learned about people over the years, it is that we have a hard time dealing with what we don’t know.
A lot of the mistakes the church has made have been its assertions that we know what God knows and that gives people a false certainty where understanding and acceptance is needed.
The world is changing, and people are changing around us. Our view of same sex marriage, divorce, diversity and social justice are all changing, and many of us resist these changes because it goes against what we understood God wants. But that mindset operates under the assumptions that we can know the fullness of God’s wants, when the only thing Jesus tells us with certainty is that God wants us to love one another.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
