In John 14:15-21, Jesus tells his followers that even though he will be ascending to heaven and no longer be with them in person, another advocate for God’s love will come to take his place, and that this advocate will come through the spirit of truth.
Jesus is trying to assure his followers of his faith in their ability to continue his work. He tells us that those of us who seek the spirit of truth will find a power to continue making this world a better place. That spirit is not always easy to see.
Sometimes that voice asks us to make hard choices to do the right thing. For instance, will Vermont pass a child care reform bill that would better allow young families to start a life in our already aging state? Is Texas willing to pass gun reform bills after another deadly shooting?
Jesus asks us to envision a world of love, and if we like what we see, he asks us to work to see that world made real. He tells us that if that world is to become real, we must understand that we are not the only generation to do this work. We need to make room for those who will inherit our legacy.
