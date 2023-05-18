In John 14:15-21, Jesus tells his followers that even though he will be ascending to heaven and no longer be with them in person, another advocate for God’s love will come to take his place, and that this advocate will come through the spirit of truth.

Jesus is trying to assure his followers of his faith in their ability to continue his work. He tells us that those of us who seek the spirit of truth will find a power to continue making this world a better place. That spirit is not always easy to see.

