Sisters and brothers, this week is all about joy in our hearts.
As we enter the third week of Advent, Christians celebrate Jesus’ gift of joy, those things that make us happy in the world.
Jesus shows us that God’s gift of joy victimizes no one and uplifts everyone, and as we seek joy in the world, I feel it is important for us to reflect upon the joy in our lives, and if it is helpful or harmful to our neighbors.
As we once again nationally mourn with the families in Oxford, Mich., over another school shooting, I reflect upon the ongoing battle for gun control in our country. I recognize that there is a cool factor to firearms in our culture, but I also recognize that firearms have great potential to harm others.
Does our cultural attachment to guns help or harm our neighbors? This is a discussion we need to be having at home and in our communities, because if the answer is, “Yes, they do,” no matter the reasoning, that is not a joy that comes from God.
Jesus’ joy is the type of joy that brings people together, and benefits us all, making victims of none of us.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
