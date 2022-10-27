This week, someone said you cannot be a liberal and a Christian. I’m sure many have heard this before. I am also sure there are Christians who feel this way about conservatives. Jesus asks us to look past this.
In Luke 18:9-14, Jesus tells us about a self-righteous person praying next to a tax collector, thanking God that he is not like the sinner next to him. Meanwhile, the tax collector asks for forgiveness for his sins. Of these two, the tax collector finds salvation, admitting fault and putting his sins before God.
Approaching the elections, we must wrestle with our differences and encourage one another to recognize our humanity.
It is hard to find the humanity of others. It is difficult for many of us to look at the war in Ukraine and recognize Russian soldiers as people rather than aggressors, despite the many who were drafted and have no wish to be soldiers.
It is also hard to look at migrants crossing the border as refugees or see the rioters on Jan. 6 as people who were fighting for their country.
Jesus tells us that, despite these differences, we are all flawed. If we are unable to recognize our own flaws, how can we forgive the flaws of others?
— Rev. Devon Thomas
