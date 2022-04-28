Easter is a special time for Christians as it is during this season that we reflect upon how the story of the Bible transitions from focusing on Jesus and starts to talk about us. Easter is a time when we focus on the question of what it means to be a follower of Jesus and how that reflects in our lives today?
Our world often struggles to hold onto hope because those we put our faith in do not always live up to our expectations. I feel faith is a more focused type of hope that we give to other people. As Christians we take hope in Jesus. We have faith in the promise he gives us that love can heal the world. But it can be hard to believe Jesus is being honest with us when we look at the state of the world around us — politicians stoking hate to get elected, the rich exploiting the poor, neighbors killing neighbors.
But Jesus sets an example for us because Easter is a story about Jesus putting faith in us. We are imperfect, but Jesus is willing to take a leap of faith. Faith often is about giving people a chance to do better, as Jesus always gives us a chance to do better.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
