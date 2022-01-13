The first Sunday of Epiphany is this week, allowing for focus on Christ’s gift of Jesus, who shines light on the truth.
This week’s reading comes from Matthew 2:1-12 where three wise men journey to Bethlehem to visit King Herod. Herod lied when he told them he also wanted to worship the new messiah, so he could learn Jesus’ location to harm him.
God warned the men of Herod’s lies. The wise men trusted Herod but chose to listen to God’s truth, go home by another route and in turn, saved Jesus’ life.
Our society is flooded with lies intended to turn us against the love of God. Looking back on the Jan. 6 insurrection, the truth is our government was attacked to overturn a fair election. Epiphany is a time to affirm that the whole truth may not be known, but through Jesus we have the tools to understand what is true and what is a lie.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.