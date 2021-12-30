The reason Christians celebrate this holiday is to give thanks to God for giving us the gift of Jesus Christ. Christmas is not about Jesus himself, but God wanting to connect with us. The lesson of this holiday season teaches Christian people that Christ was born to help us live with God.
As we light the Christ candle this week, I’ll be thinking about how difficult it can be for us to live together. Each of us are unique and different, but God calls us to try and love all.
On Sunday, Jan. 2, we’ll read from Colossians 3:12-17, where Paul tells us to, “Bear with one another and, if anyone has a complaint against another, forgive each other; just as the Lord has forgiven you.”
This passage shows to live with God, we must live with one another’s differences. During the holiday season we gather with loved ones to remind each other that despite a tough year, we’re committed to loving each other. If we practice forgiveness and love to reset our relationships during the Christmas season, then we could reset relationships outside of our social circles.
Jesus reminds us that God loves us and knows we’re all a gift. Even though we have characteristics God finds annoying, God is willing to bear with us and love us. We should learn how to bear with each other, too.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
