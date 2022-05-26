This week we talk about keeping Jesus’ word. Which may have you asking, why do I need to keep Christ’s word; can’t Jesus do that? Well, If Jesus had a smaller family, maybe, however one of the more upbeat messages of faith is that we too are a part of God’s plan to heal the world and so we all have a role to play in keeping the promise of Christ.
In John 14:23-29, Jesus tells his followers that those who love him will keep his word. He tells them to do this because he will not be with them forever, and so Jesus tells those who wish to keep his word to also follow his example. How do we do this?
Jesus shows us that keeping his word is recognizing the importance of all people. This is something we struggle with today. Last week 10 people were killed in a racially motivated shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black part of Buffalo. The theory that motivated the shooter was rooted in an idea that people of color are coming to white communities to replace them. The idea that people of color, immigrants, refugees or just people from America are different, evil or inferior to white folks is a complete rejection of Jesus’ call to value our neighbors.
We should look to shootings like these as a failure to understand that God calls us together to be a family, not to be enemies.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
