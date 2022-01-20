Epiphany is not just a time to be critical of the ways we fall short. It is also a time where we celebrate the ways we succeed at being God’s children.
In 1 Corinthians 12:1-11, Paul tells us to honor each other’s spiritual gifts, because even though we may all have different gifts, they all come from God. I feel this is an important Epiphany message, that the truth of Epiphany is there will always be pockets of love for us to learn from.
During Epiphany we should think about the things that bring us joy in life. We should also ask our brothers and sisters what gives them that same type of joy.
Paul tells us it is through community that we can build a broader understanding of how God’s love reaches people, and so we need to honor that when we see it.
So, for this Epiphany I hope we can work to recognize and respect that we are God’s blessings, and we all have the potential to grow. Let us work to make our communities a place where all of us can grow together.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
